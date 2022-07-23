Three point charges are arranged along the -axis. Charge C is at the origin, and charge C is at m. Charge C. Where is located if the net force on is N in the -direction?
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.
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Key Concepts
Uniform Electric Field
Kinematics in Physics
Electric Force on a Proton
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the magnitude of the electric field.
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. How much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field?
Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge nC and is at the origin. Charge nC and is at cm. Charge is at cm. What is (magnitude and sign) if the net force on is zero?
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. Find the magnitude and direction of the weakest electric field that can bring the proton uniformly to rest over a distance of cm.
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. What minimum field (magnitude and direction) would be needed to stop an electron under the conditions of part (a)? Note: Part (a) asks for how much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field.