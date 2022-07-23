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Ch 21: Electric Charge and Electric Field
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 21: Electric Charge and Electric FieldProblem 16
Chapter 21, Problem 16

Three point charges are arranged along the xx-axis. Charge q1=+3.00q_1=+3.00 μ\(\mu\)C is at the origin, and charge q2=5.00q_2=-5.00 μ\(\mu\)C is at x=0.200x = 0.200 m. Charge q2=8.00q_2=-8.00 μ\(\mu\)C. Where is q3q_3 located if the net force on q1q_1 is 7.007.00 N in the x-x-direction?

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1
Start by understanding that the net force on q1 is the vector sum of the forces exerted by q2 and q3. Since the net force is given as 7.00 N in the -x-direction, this means the force due to q3 must be greater than the force due to q2, and both must be in the -x-direction.
Use Coulomb's Law to express the force between two point charges: F=kqqr2, where k is Coulomb's constant, q are the charges, and r is the distance between them.
Calculate the force exerted by q2 on q1 using the formula: F=k3.005.000.2002. This force will be in the -x-direction because q2 is negative.
Let the distance between q1 and q3 be x. The force exerted by q3 on q1 can be expressed as: F=k3.008.00x2. This force will also be in the -x-direction because q3 is negative.
Set up the equation for the net force: 7.00=k3.008.00x2 - k3.005.000.2002. Solve for x to find the location of q3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two point charges. The force is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. The direction of the force is along the line joining the charges, and it is attractive if the charges are opposite and repulsive if they are the same.
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Superposition Principle

The superposition principle states that the net force on a charge due to multiple other charges is the vector sum of the individual forces exerted by each charge. This principle allows us to calculate the total force by considering each pair of charges separately and then adding the forces vectorially, taking into account their magnitudes and directions.
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Vector Addition

Vector addition is a method used to combine multiple vectors, such as forces, into a single resultant vector. Each vector is represented by its magnitude and direction, and they are added by aligning them head-to-tail. The resultant vector is drawn from the tail of the first vector to the head of the last vector, providing both the magnitude and direction of the combined effect.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, 1.601.60 cm distant from the first, in a time interval of 3.20×1063.20\(\times\)10^{-6} s. Find the magnitude of the electric field.

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Textbook Question

A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, 1.601.60 cm distant from the first, in a time interval of 3.20×1063.20\(\times\)10^{-6} s. Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.

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Textbook Question

Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge q3=+5.00q_3=+5.00 nC and is at the origin. Charge q2=3.00q_2=-3.00 nC and is at x=+4.00x = +4.00 cm. Charge q1q_1 is at x=+2.00x = +2.00 cm. What is q1q_1 (magnitude and sign) if the net force on q3q_3 is zero?

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Textbook Question

A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at 4.50×1064.50\(\times\)10^6 m/s. Find the magnitude and direction of the weakest electric field that can bring the proton uniformly to rest over a distance of 3.203.20 cm.

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Textbook Question

The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 9292 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10157.4\(\times\)10^{-15} m. What magnitude of electric field does it produce at the distance of the electrons, which is about 1.0×10101.0\(\times\)10^{-10} m?

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Textbook Question

Two small plastic spheres are given positive electric charges. When they are 15.015.0 cm apart, the repulsive force between them has magnitude 0.2200.220 N. What is the charge on each sphere if one sphere has four times the charge of the other?

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