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Ch 21: Electric Charge and Electric Field
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 21: Electric Charge and Electric FieldProblem 20a
Chapter 21, Problem 20a

A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, 1.601.60 cm distant from the first, in a time interval of 3.20×1063.20\(\times\)10^{-6} s. Find the magnitude of the electric field.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the motion of the proton. Since it is released from rest, its initial velocity is zero. The proton is accelerated by the electric field between the plates.
Use the kinematic equation for uniformly accelerated motion: d = v0t + 12at2, where d is the distance, v0 is the initial velocity, a is the acceleration, and t is the time.
Since the initial velocity v0 is zero, the equation simplifies to d = 12at2. Plug in the given values: d = 1.60 imes 10^{-2} \(\text{ m}\) and t = 3.20 imes 10^{-6} \(\text{ s}\).
Solve for acceleration a using the equation: a = rac{2d}{t2}. Substitute the values to find a.
Relate the acceleration to the electric field using the formula a = rac{qE}{m}, where q is the charge of the proton and m is the mass of the proton. Rearrange to solve for the electric field E: E = rac{ma}{q}.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

An electric field is a region around a charged object where other charged objects experience a force. It is represented by the vector quantity E, which indicates the force per unit charge. In this scenario, the uniform electric field between the plates exerts a constant force on the proton, influencing its motion.
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Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of physics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. To solve this problem, we use kinematic equations to relate the proton's initial velocity, acceleration due to the electric field, distance traveled, and time taken to reach the opposite plate.
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Force on a Charged Particle

The force on a charged particle in an electric field is given by F = qE, where q is the charge of the particle and E is the electric field strength. For a proton, this force causes acceleration, which can be calculated using Newton's second law, F = ma, allowing us to determine the electric field's magnitude.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Three point charges are arranged along the xx-axis. Charge q1=+3.00q_1=+3.00 μ\(\mu\)C is at the origin, and charge q2=5.00q_2=-5.00 μ\(\mu\)C is at x=0.200x = 0.200 m. Charge q2=8.00q_2=-8.00 μ\(\mu\)C. Where is q3q_3 located if the net force on q1q_1 is 7.007.00 N in the x-x-direction?

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Textbook Question

A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, 1.601.60 cm distant from the first, in a time interval of 3.20×1063.20\(\times\)10^{-6} s. Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.

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Textbook Question

A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at 4.50×1064.50\(\times\)10^6 m/s. How much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field?

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Textbook Question

Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge q3=+5.00q_3=+5.00 nC and is at the origin. Charge q2=3.00q_2=-3.00 nC and is at x=+4.00x = +4.00 cm. Charge q1q_1 is at x=+2.00x = +2.00 cm. What is q1q_1 (magnitude and sign) if the net force on q3q_3 is zero?

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Textbook Question

A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at 4.50×1064.50\(\times\)10^6 m/s. Find the magnitude and direction of the weakest electric field that can bring the proton uniformly to rest over a distance of 3.203.20 cm.

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Textbook Question

The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 9292 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10157.4\(\times\)10^{-15} m. What magnitude of electric field does it produce at the distance of the electrons, which is about 1.0×10101.0\(\times\)10^{-10} m?

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