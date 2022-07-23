Three point charges are arranged along the -axis. Charge C is at the origin, and charge C is at m. Charge C. Where is located if the net force on is N in the -direction?
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the magnitude of the electric field.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Kinematics
Force on a Charged Particle
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. How much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field?
Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge nC and is at the origin. Charge nC and is at cm. Charge is at cm. What is (magnitude and sign) if the net force on is zero?
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. Find the magnitude and direction of the weakest electric field that can bring the proton uniformly to rest over a distance of cm.
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately m. What magnitude of electric field does it produce at the distance of the electrons, which is about m?