A flat sheet of paper of area 0.250 0.250 0.250 m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of 60 60 60° to a uniform electric field of magnitude 14 14 14 N/C. For what angle ϕ \(\phi\) between the normal to the sheet and the electric field is the magnitude of the flux through the sheet (i) largest and (ii) smallest? Explain your answers.