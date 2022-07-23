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Ch 22: Gauss' Law
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 22: Gauss' LawProblem 9b
Chapter 22, Problem 9b

A charged paint is spread in a very thin uniform layer over the surface of a plastic sphere of diameter 12.012.0 cm, giving it a charge of 49.0−49.0 μμC. Find the electric field just outside the paint layer;

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First, recognize that the problem involves a uniformly charged sphere. According to Gauss's Law, the electric field just outside a uniformly charged sphere behaves as if all the charge were concentrated at the center of the sphere.
Identify the total charge on the sphere, which is given as \(-49.0 \mu C\). Convert this charge into Coulombs for standard SI unit calculations: \(-49.0 \mu C = -49.0 \times 10^{-6} C\).
Determine the radius of the sphere. The diameter is given as 12.0 cm, so the radius \(r\) is half of that: \(r = \frac{12.0}{2} = 6.0\) cm. Convert this to meters: \(r = 0.06\) m.
Apply Gauss's Law to find the electric field \(E\) just outside the sphere. Gauss's Law states: \(\Phi = \oint \mathbf{E} \cdot d\mathbf{A} = \frac{Q_{enc}}{\varepsilon_0}\), where \(\Phi\) is the electric flux, \(Q_{enc}\) is the enclosed charge, and \(\varepsilon_0\) is the permittivity of free space \(\approx 8.85 \times 10^{-12} \text{ C}^2/\text{N} \cdot \text{m}^2\).
Since the electric field is uniform over the surface of the sphere, \(E\) can be taken out of the integral, and the surface area \(A\) of the sphere is \(4\pi r^2\). Thus, \(E \cdot 4\pi r^2 = \frac{Q_{enc}}{\varepsilon_0}\). Solve for \(E\): \(E = \frac{Q_{enc}}{4\pi \varepsilon_0 r^2}\). Substitute the known values to find \(E\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

The electric field is a vector field around a charged object where a force would be exerted on other charges. It is defined as the force per unit charge and is measured in newtons per coulomb (N/C). For a spherical charge distribution, the electric field just outside the surface can be calculated using Gauss's Law.
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Gauss's Law

Gauss's Law relates the electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed by that surface. It states that the total electric flux is equal to the enclosed charge divided by the permittivity of free space. For a sphere, this simplifies the calculation of the electric field outside a uniformly charged surface.
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Gauss' Law

Spherical Symmetry

Spherical symmetry implies that the properties of the system are uniform in all directions from the center. In the context of a charged sphere, this means the electric field at any point just outside the sphere depends only on the radial distance from the center, simplifying calculations using Gauss's Law.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A flat sheet of paper of area 0.2500.250 m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of 6060° to a uniform electric field of magnitude 1414 N/C. For what angle ϕ\(\phi\) between the normal to the sheet and the electric field is the magnitude of the flux through the sheet (i) largest and (ii) smallest? Explain your answers.

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Textbook Question

The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 9292 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10157.4\(\times\)10^{-15} m. The electrons can be modeled as forming a uniform shell of negative charge. What net electric field do they produce at the location of the nucleus?

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Textbook Question

The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 9292 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10157.4\(\times\)10^{-15} m. What is the electric field this nucleus produces just outside its surface?

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Textbook Question

You measure an electric field of 1.25×1061.25\(\times\)10^6 N/C at a distance of 0.1500.150 m from a point charge. There is no other source of electric field in the region other than this point charge.

(a) What is the electric flux through the surface of a sphere that has this charge at its center and that has radius 0.1500.150 m?

(b) What is the magnitude of this charge?

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Textbook Question

Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of 3.63×1016-3.63\(\times\)10^{16} Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the total electric charge on the planet.

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Textbook Question

A charged paint is spread in a very thin uniform layer over the surface of a plastic sphere of diameter 12.012.0 cm, giving it a charge of 49.0−49.0 μμC. Find the electric field just inside the paint layer.

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