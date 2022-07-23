You measure an electric field of 1.25 × 10 6 1.25\(\times\)10^6 N/C at a distance of 0.150 0.150 m from a point charge. There is no other source of electric field in the region other than this point charge.

(a) What is the electric flux through the surface of a sphere that has this charge at its center and that has radius 0.150 0.150 m?

(b) What is the magnitude of this charge?