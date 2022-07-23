Gauss's Law

Gauss's Law relates the electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed by that surface. Mathematically, it is expressed as Φ = ∮E·dA = Q_enclosed/ε₀, where Φ is the electric flux, E is the electric field, dA is a differential area on the closed surface, and ε₀ is the permittivity of free space. This law is particularly useful for calculating electric fields with high symmetry.