Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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(−∞,7](-\(\infty\),7](−∞,7]
[7,∞)\(\left\[\lbrack\)7,\(\infty\]\right\))[7,∞)
(7,∞)\(\left\)(7,\(\infty\]\right\))(7,∞)
(−∞,7)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),7\(\right\))(−∞,7)
Master Introduction to Linear Inequalities with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Which inequality matches the graph?
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
x≥6x\(\ge\)6
x≥−7x\(\ge\)-7
Write the following in interval notation.
x≥0x\(\ge\)0
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
(−∞,2]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),2\(\right\]\rbrack\)
(1,∞)(1,∞)
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
7x+3<2x+137x+3<2x+13
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.
2(x+4)≤3(x−1)+x2(x+4)≤3(x−1)+x