Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
(−∞,0)(-\(\infty\),0)(−∞,0)
[0,∞)[0,\(\infty\))[0,∞)
(0,∞)(0,\(\infty\))(0,∞)
(−∞,0](-\(\infty\),0](−∞,0]
Master Introduction to Linear Inequalities with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Which inequality matches the graph?
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
x≥6x\(\ge\)6
x≥−7x\(\ge\)-7
Write the following in interval notation.
x<7x<7
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
(−∞,2]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),2\(\right\]\rbrack\)
(1,∞)(1,∞)
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
7x+3<2x+137x+3<2x+13