Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
11\(\sqrt{11}\)11
30\(\sqrt{30}\)30
3\(\sqrt\)33
111111
Master Product Rule of Radicals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
9x2\(\sqrt{\frac{9}{x^2}\)}
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)
4256a8b9^4\(\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\)
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
7m24⋅2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[4]{2n}
8⋅23\(\sqrt\)8\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[3]{2}
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)