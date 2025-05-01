Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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16\(\sqrt{16}\)16
163\(\sqrt\)[3]{16}316
103\(\sqrt\)[3]{10}310
We cannot use the product rule.
Master Product Rule of Radicals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
7m24⋅2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[4]{2n}
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)
−72x2-\(\sqrt{72x^2}\)
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}