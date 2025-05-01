Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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75%75\%
0.75%0.75\%0.75%
1.33%1.33\%1.33%
Master Translating Percent Problems Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Translate & solve the percent problems below.
40% of what number is 68?
Saphia’s lunch bill was \$17.65. She wants to leave an 18% tip. How much should the tip be?
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for \$250. The sale price was 65% of the original price. What was the original price?