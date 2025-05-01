Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
272272
170170
27.227.227.2
1.701.701.70
Master Translating Percent Problems Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Translate & solve the percent problems below.
18 is what percent of 24?
Saphia’s lunch bill was \$17.65. She wants to leave an 18% tip. How much should the tip be?
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for \$250. The sale price was 65% of the original price. What was the original price?