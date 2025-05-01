Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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Function
Not a function
Cannot be determined
Master Finding Domain Given an Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the domain of the following function.
y=x3−2x+1y=x^3-2x+1
y=x−3y=\(\sqrt{x-3}\)
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,5\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
{(2,5),(0,2),(2,9)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(2,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(2,9\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Determine if each equation is a function.
y=7y=7
x=−100x=-100
Find the domain and range for each relation.
(A) {(−4,2),(−3,−5),(3,4),(5,−2)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-4,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(-3,-5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,4\(\right\)),\(\left\)(5,-2\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
(B)