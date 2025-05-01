Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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(−∞,3]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),3\(\right\]\rbrack\)(−∞,3]
(−∞,−3)∪(−3,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),-3\(\right\))\(\cup\[\left\)(-3,\(\infty\]\right\))(−∞,−3)∪(−3,∞)
[3,∞)\(\left\[\lbrack\)3,\(\infty\]\right\))[3,∞)
(−∞,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),\(\infty\]\right\))(−∞,∞)
Master Finding Domain Given an Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the domain and range for each relation.
(B)
Find the domain of the following function.
y=2x+3x−4y=\(\frac{2x+3}{x-4}\)
x+y=7x+y=7
y=x3−2x+1y=x^3-2x+1
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,5\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
{(2,5),(0,2),(2,9)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(2,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(2,9\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Determine if each equation is a function.
y=2x+3y=2x+3
y=7y=7