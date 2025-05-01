Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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40\(\sqrt{40}\)40
403\(\sqrt\)[3]{40}340
403+2\(\sqrt\)[3]{40}+2340+2
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True or False:
9+16\(\sqrt{9+16}\) and 9+16\(\sqrt\)9+\(\sqrt{16}\) are equal.
Add or subtract as indicated and simplify.
25+652\(\sqrt\)5+6\(\sqrt\)5
63y4+23y4−53y46\(\sqrt\)[4]{3y}+2\(\sqrt\)[4]{3y}-5\(\sqrt\)[4]{3y}
12+20−45\(\sqrt{12}\)+\(\sqrt{20}\)-\(\sqrt{45}\)