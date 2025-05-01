Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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(y+3)(y−4)\(\left\)(y+3\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-4\(\right\))(y+3)(y−4)
(y−3)(y−4)\(\left\)(y-3\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-4\(\right\))(y−3)(y−4)
(y+7)(y−1)\(\left\)(y+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-1\(\right\))(y+7)(y−1)
(y−1)(y−12)\(\left\)(y-1\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-12\(\right\))(y−1)(y−12)
Master Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the following trinomials completely.
z2−11z+30z^2-11z+30