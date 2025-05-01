Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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(3x−5)(9x2+15x+25)\(\left\)(3x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(9x^2+15x+25\(\right\))(3x−5)(9x2+15x+25)
(3x+5)(9x2−15x+25)\(\left\)(3x+5\(\right\))\(\left\)(9x^2-15x+25\(\right\))(3x+5)(9x2−15x+25)
(27x+5)(x2+25)\(\left\)(27x+5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x^2+25\(\right\))(27x+5)(x2+25)
(3x+5)(x2+5)\(\left\)(3x+5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x^2+5\(\right\))(3x+5)(x2+5)
Master Sum & Difference of Cubes with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor completely.
y3−127y^3-\(\frac{1}{27}\)