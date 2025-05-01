Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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p=55p=55
p=65p=65
p=12p=12
p=−12p=-12
Verify that the given value is a solution to the equation.
a=2;4a+3=a+9a=2;4a+3=a+9
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
m−9=−6m-9=-6
x−(−5)=12x-\(\left\)(-5\(\right\))=12
Solve the equation, then check the solution.
30−10+4=x30-10+4=x
Solve the given linear equation, then check your answer.
t9=4\(\frac{t}{9}\)=4
−x=64-x=64
3z=03z=0
Identify the following as either an expression or equation.
2m3+8\(\frac{2m}{3}\)+8