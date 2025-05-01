Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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m=−3m=-3
m=9m=9
m=3m=3
m=−6m=-6
Which of the following is a linear equation in one variable?
Verify that the given value is a solution to the equation.
y=−2;5y+4=14y=-2;5y+4=14
a=2;4a+3=a+9a=2;4a+3=a+9
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
x−(−5)=12x-\(\left\)(-5\(\right\))=12
Solve the equation, then check the solution.
30−10+4=x30-10+4=x
Solve the given linear equation, then check your answer.
60=−5p60=-5p
t9=4\(\frac{t}{9}\)=4