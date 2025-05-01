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x24+y225=1\(\frac{x^2}{4}\)+\(\frac{y^2}{25}\)=14x2+25y2=1
x225+y24=1\(\frac{x^2}{25}\)+\(\frac{y^2}{4}\)=125x2+4y2=1
x22+y25=1\(\frac{x^2}{2}\)+\(\frac{y^2}{5}\)=12x2+5y2=1
x25+y22=1\(\frac{x^2}{5}\)+\(\frac{y^2}{2}\)=15x2+2y2=1
Master Ellipses At The Origin Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Write the standard form equation of each ellipse centered at the origin.
Graph the following ellipse:
x236=1−y2\(\frac{x^2}{36}\)=1-y^2
y264=1−(x+2)2\(\frac{y^2}{64}\)=1-(x+2)^2
4(x−1)2+9(y−2)2=364\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))^2+9\(\left\)(y-2\(\right\))^2=36