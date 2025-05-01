Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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x24+y2=1\(\frac{x^2}{4}\)+y^2=14x2+y2=1
x2+y216=1x^2+\(\frac{y^2}{16}\)=1x2+16y2=1
x2+y2=16x^2+y^2=16x2+y2=16
x216+y2=1\(\frac{x^2}{16}\)+y^2=116x2+y2=1
Master Ellipses At The Origin Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Write the standard form equation of each ellipse centered at the origin.
Graph the following ellipse:
x236=1−y2\(\frac{x^2}{36}\)=1-y^2
y264=1−(x+2)2\(\frac{y^2}{64}\)=1-(x+2)^2
4(x−1)2+9(y−2)2=364\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))^2+9\(\left\)(y-2\(\right\))^2=36