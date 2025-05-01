Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
7×77\(\times\)77×7
2×22\(\times\)22×2
2×72\(\times\)72×7
14×114\(\times\)114×1
Master Properties of Multiplication with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
3+3+3+3+3+3+33+3+3+3+3+3+3
8+8+8+88+8+8+8
Draw an array to represent the expression.
5×35\(\times\)3
Find the product
3∙3∙63∙3∙6
(10)(3)(2)(10)(3)(2)
State which property of multiplication is being used.
3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)
7∙0=07∙0=0