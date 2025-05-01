Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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log23+2log2a+4log2b−12log25−2log2c\(\log\)_23+2\(\log\)_2a+4\(\log\)_2b-\(\frac\)12\(\log\)_25-2\(\log\)_2clog23+2log2a+4log2b−21log25−2log2c
log23+2log2a+4log2b−12log25+4log2c\(\log\)_23+2\(\log\)_2a+4\(\log\)_2b-\(\frac\)12\(\log\)_25+4\(\log\)_2clog23+2log2a+4log2b−21log25+4log2c
log23+2log2a+4log2b−2log25−12log2c\(\log\)_23+2\(\log\)_2a+4\(\log\)_2b-2\(\log\)_25-\(\frac\)12\(\log\)_2clog23+2log2a+4log2b−2log25−21log2c
log23+2log2a+4log2b−2log25+12log2c\(\log\)_23+2\(\log\)_2a+4\(\log\)_2b-2\(\log\)_25+\(\frac\)12\(\log\)_2clog23+2log2a+4log2b−2log25+21log2c
Master Power Property of Logs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the power property to rewrite the log expression.
log954\(\log\)_95^4
log61m\(\log\)_6\(\frac{1}{\sqrt{m}\)}
log2(x+1)2\(\log\)_2\(\left\)(x+1\(\right\))^2
Rewrite the log expression as the sum or difference of multiple logs.
log10(8x35y)\(\log\)_{10}\(\left\)(\(\frac{8x^3}{5y}\]\right\))
Rewrite the log expression as a single log.
log35+2log3x−log32\(\log\)_35+2\(\log\)_3x-\(\log\)_32
3log4a−12log4(b+1)+log4(4c)3\(\log\)_4a-\(\frac\)12\(\log\)_4\(\left\)(b+1)+\(\log\)_4\(\left\)(4c\(\right\))\(\right\).
Determine if the given log statement is true or false.
log248=log23+4log22\(\log\)_248=\(\log\)_23+4\(\log\)_22
log3(32443)=4log33+log33−12log34\(\log\)_3\(\left\)(\(\frac{324}{4\sqrt3}\]\right\))=4\(\log\)_33+\(\log\)_33-\(\frac\)12\(\log\)_34