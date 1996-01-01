Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving43m
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 3m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics22m
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement58m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 13m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations3h 17m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 16. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 17. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 18. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 19. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 20. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 21. Conic Sections and Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 22. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 45m
3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving
Translating Sentences to Algebraic Equations
3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving
Translating Sentences to Algebraic Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
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