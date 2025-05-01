Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
9. Social Stratification in the U.S.
What is Social Stratification?
Multiple Choice
True or False; if false, choose the answer that could best correct the statement.
Social stratification is a reflection of how talented the individuals within a society are.
A
True.
B
False; Stratification is a trait of society, not individual differences.
C
False; Stratification is purely a reflection of how educated the population is.
D
False; Stratification is based mainly around traditional social milestones like marriage and home ownership.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social stratification. Social stratification refers to the structured ranking of entire groups of people that perpetuates unequal economic rewards and power in a society.
Step 2: Recognize that social stratification is a characteristic of society as a whole, not just individual talents or abilities. It involves systematic inequalities based on factors like class, race, gender, and power.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Social stratification is a reflection of how talented the individuals within a society are.' This implies that stratification depends solely on individual talent, which overlooks the societal structures influencing inequality.
Step 4: Compare the given answer choices to identify the best correction. The correct correction should emphasize that stratification is a societal trait rather than an individual attribute.
Step 5: Conclude that the best correction is: 'False; Stratification is a trait of society, not individual differences.' This highlights that social stratification arises from social structures, not just individual talents.
