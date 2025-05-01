Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
3. Culture
What is Culture
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are true about culture?
I. Culture acts as a lens through which people understand the world.
II. Most cultures around the world are quite similar.
III. Culture includes the beliefs, norms, values, and material goods of a group.
A
I & II
B
I & III
C
II & III
D
I, II, & III
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of culture in sociology. Culture refers to the shared beliefs, norms, values, customs, and material objects that characterize a group or society.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'Culture acts as a lens through which people understand the world.' This means culture shapes perception and interpretation of experiences, which is true in sociology.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'Most cultures around the world are quite similar.' Consider the diversity of cultures globally, which often have distinct languages, traditions, and values, so this statement is generally false.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'Culture includes the beliefs, norms, values, and material goods of a group.' This aligns with the sociological definition of culture, making it true.
Step 5: Combine your evaluations: Since statements I and III are true and II is false, the correct answer includes I and III only.
