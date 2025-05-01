Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
4. Society and Social Interaction
What is a Society
Struggling with Sociology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
For a group of people to be considered a society, which of the following must be true?
I. They must share a religion or occupation.
II. They must live in a definable area.
III. They must share some components of culture.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a society in sociology. A society is generally defined as a group of people who live in a definable geographic area and share a common culture, including norms, values, language, and symbols.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'They must share a religion or occupation.' While sharing religion or occupation can be part of a culture, it is not a necessary condition for a group to be considered a society. Societies can be diverse in religion and occupation.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'They must live in a definable area.' This is a key characteristic of a society because a society typically occupies a specific territory or geographic area.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'They must share some components of culture.' Sharing cultural elements such as language, customs, or values is essential for a group to function as a society.
Step 5: Combine the insights: Since a society requires both a definable area (II) and shared cultural components (III), the correct answer includes these two conditions but not necessarily sharing religion or occupation (I).
Watch next
Master What is Society? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
Related Videos
0