Multiple Choice
Many Scandinavian countries, which have a welfare capitalist system, are touted for their very high quality of life. Which feature below could be expected in a welfare capitalist state but not in a capitalist state?
Many Scandinavian countries, which have a welfare capitalist system, are touted for their very high quality of life. Which feature below could be expected in a welfare capitalist state but not in a capitalist state?
Many individuals use the terms socialism and communism interchangeably. How might you explain the difference between the two?