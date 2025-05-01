Many Scandinavian countries, which have a welfare capitalist system, are touted for their very high quality of life. Which feature below could be expected in a welfare capitalist state but not in a capitalist state?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course1h 2m
- 6. Groups and Organizations1h 7m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control58m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.1h 7m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family27m
- 14. Education56m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics33m
- 17. Work and Economy31m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
17. Work and Economy
Economic Systems
Multiple Choice
Employees at a grain company save up and buy the factory from owners. They set up a model of profit sharing and extensive benefits like healthcare and childcare. This situation models what type of economic system?
A
Capitalism.
B
Socialism.
C
Communism.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of different economic systems. Capitalism is based on private ownership and profit motive, socialism involves collective or cooperative ownership with profit sharing and social welfare, and communism is a classless system with common ownership of all means of production.
Step 2: Analyze the scenario where employees collectively buy the factory and implement profit sharing and extensive benefits. This indicates a cooperative or collective ownership model rather than private ownership.
Step 3: Recognize that profit sharing and providing benefits like healthcare and childcare align with socialist principles of distributing wealth and ensuring social welfare among workers.
Step 4: Differentiate this from communism, which typically involves state ownership and a classless society, whereas this example shows worker ownership and cooperative management.
Step 5: Conclude that the described situation best models socialism because it emphasizes collective ownership and social benefits within a cooperative economic framework.
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