Multiple Choice
Which statement best reflects the sociological meaning of a "victimless crime."
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Assaulting someone at a bar.
Stealing a parked car without confronting the owner.
Threatening someone with a weapon while stealing their wallet.
Using illegal drugs.
Which statement best reflects the sociological meaning of a "victimless crime."
True or False? If false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
On average, crime rates increase across adulthood, often peaking in middle adulthood.