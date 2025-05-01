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Sociology flashcard sets
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- Formal Organizations quiz6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- What is Media? definitions7. Media and Technology15 Terms
- What is Media? quiz7. Media and Technology15 Terms
- Evolution of Media definitions7. Media and Technology15 Terms
- Evolution of Media quiz7. Media and Technology15 Terms
- Deviance and Social Control definitions8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control15 Terms
- Deviance and Social Control quiz8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance definitions8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance quiz8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control15 Terms