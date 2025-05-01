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- Crime in the United States definitions8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control15 Terms
- Crime in the United States quiz8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control15 Terms
- What is Social Stratification? definitions9. Social Stratification in the U.S.15 Terms
- What is Social Stratification? quiz9. Social Stratification in the U.S.15 Terms
- Systems of Social Stratification definitions9. Social Stratification in the U.S.15 Terms
- Systems of Social Stratification quiz9. Social Stratification in the U.S.15 Terms
- Social Stratification in the U.S. definitions9. Social Stratification in the U.S.16 Terms
- Social Stratification in the U.S. quiz9. Social Stratification in the U.S.15 Terms
- Dimensions of Social Inequality definitions9. Social Stratification in the U.S.20 Terms