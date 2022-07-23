Multiple Choice
If vector and vector calculate using and notation.
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If vector a⃗=20ı^ and vector b⃗=50ȷ^ calculate a⃗−b⃗ using ı^ and ȷ^ notation.
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -5j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = i - j
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.