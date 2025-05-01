Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
A
197
B
−1157+42
C
2157+42
D
1957+42
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to rationalize: \(\frac{\sqrt{7}}{5 - \sqrt{6}}\). The denominator contains a radical, so we want to eliminate it by multiplying by the conjugate.
Write the conjugate of the denominator, which is \$5 + \sqrt{6}\(, and multiply both numerator and denominator by this conjugate to keep the expression equivalent: \)\frac{\sqrt{7}}{5 - \sqrt{6}} \times \frac{5 + \sqrt{6}}{5 + \sqrt{6}}$.