Multiple Choice
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
1
views
Master Introduction to Linear Inequalities with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.