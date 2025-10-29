Understanding how to find the equation of a line is fundamental in algebra, and two common forms used are slope-intercept form and point-slope form. The slope-intercept form is expressed as y = mx + b, where m represents the slope of the line and b is the y-intercept, the point where the line crosses the y-axis. The slope is calculated as the ratio of the rise (change in y) over the run (change in x), which quantifies the steepness of the line.

While slope-intercept form is straightforward when the slope and y-intercept are known, point-slope form becomes especially useful when you have the slope and any point on the line, but not necessarily the y-intercept. The point-slope form is given by the equation:

\[ y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \]

Here, (x₁, y₁) is a specific point on the line, and m is the slope. This form allows you to write the equation of a line directly from a known point and slope, making it versatile for various problems.

For example, if a line has a slope of 2 and passes through the point (1, 3), the point-slope form becomes:

\[ y - 3 = 2(x - 1) \]

To convert from point-slope form to slope-intercept form, distribute the slope across the parentheses and then solve for y. Using the previous example:

\[ y - 3 = 2x - 2 \]

Adding 3 to both sides gives:

\[ y = 2x + 1 \]

This conversion is essential for graphing and interpreting linear equations in different contexts.

Consider another example where the slope m = \frac{1}{2} and the line passes through the point (-6, -2). Applying point-slope form:

\[ y - (-2) = \frac{1}{2}(x - (-6)) \]

Simplifying the double negatives:

\[ y + 2 = \frac{1}{2}(x + 6) \]

Distributing the slope:

\[ y + 2 = \frac{1}{2}x + 3 \]

Subtracting 2 from both sides to isolate y:

\[ y = \frac{1}{2}x + 1 \]

Mastering both point-slope and slope-intercept forms enhances your ability to analyze and graph linear equations efficiently. Recognizing when to use each form and converting between them strengthens problem-solving skills and deepens understanding of linear relationships.