a. Consider three spheres with radii of 1 cm, 5 cm, and 10 cm. Based on what you read in the chapter, predict which sphere will have the highest surface area to volume ratio, and which sphere will have the lowest.

b. Next, calculate the surface area and the volume of each sphere. (Surface area of a sphere=4𝜋𝑟2; volume of a sphere=(4/3)𝜋𝑟3.) Plot the results on a graph with radius on the 𝑥-axis and surface area and volume on the 𝑦-axis.

c. Which sphere has the highest surface area to volume ratio? The lowest? Explain how the graph shows the relationship between size and surface area to volume ratio.

d. Now imagine that these spheres represent a small, medium, and large endothermic animal. Which animal would lose heat most rapidly? Explain using the surface area to volume ratio.