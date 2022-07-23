Which of the following occurs during S phase?
a. Condensation of the chromosomes
b. Replication of the DNA
c. Separation of sister chromatids
d. Spindle formation
Cell A has half as much DNA as cells B, C, and D in a mitotically active tissue. Cell A is most likely in
a. G1
b. G2
c. Prophase
d. Metaphase
The drug cytochalasin B blocks the function of actin. Which of the following aspects of the animal cell cycle would be most disrupted by cytochalasin B?
a. Spindle formation
b. Spindle attachment to kinetochores
c. Cell elongation during anaphase
d. Cleavage furrow formation and cytokinesis
Draw one eukaryotic chromosome as it would appear during interphase, during each of the stages of mitosis, and during cytokinesis. Also, draw and label the nuclear envelope and any microtubules attached to the chromosome(s).