Step 5: Determine the phenotypes associated with each genotype. The dominant allele I inhibits color, so any genotype with at least one I will result in colorless kernels, regardless of the P/p genotype. The remaining genotypes (iiPP, iiPp, iiPp, and iipp) will result in colored kernels. The dominant allele P causes purple color, so iiPP and iiPp will result in purple kernels. The homozygous recessive genotype pp causes red kernels, so iipp will result in red kernels. Therefore, the phenotypic ratio of the offspring will be 12:3:1 (colorless:purple:red).