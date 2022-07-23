Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genomes and Their Evolution
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 1

Bioinformatics includes
a. Using DNA technology to clone genes.
b. Using computer programs to align DNA sequences.
c. Using a person's genomic sequence to inform decisions about medical treatment.
d. Amplifying DNA segments from a species' genome.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'Bioinformatics': Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops methods and software tools for understanding biological data, particularly when the data sets are large and complex.
Identify the key components of bioinformatics: It often involves the use of computer programs to analyze and interpret biological data, such as DNA sequences.
Evaluate option (A): Cloning genes using DNA technology is more related to genetic engineering rather than bioinformatics.
Evaluate option (B): Using computer programs to align DNA sequences is a core activity in bioinformatics, as it involves computational analysis of biological data.
Evaluate option (C): Using a person's genomic sequence to inform medical treatment decisions is part of personalized medicine, which can be supported by bioinformatics tools but is not solely bioinformatics.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops and applies computational tools and techniques for analyzing biological data. It involves the use of software and algorithms to understand complex biological systems, particularly in genomics and molecular biology. Key applications include sequence alignment, gene prediction, and the analysis of genetic variation.

DNA Sequencing and Alignment

DNA sequencing is the process of determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule. Sequence alignment is a method used in bioinformatics to arrange sequences of DNA, RNA, or protein to identify regions of similarity. These techniques are crucial for understanding genetic information and are used in various applications, including evolutionary biology and personalized medicine.
Genomic Medicine

Genomic medicine is an emerging medical discipline that involves using genomic information about an individual as part of their clinical care. This approach can inform decisions about the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. By understanding a person's genomic sequence, healthcare providers can tailor medical treatments to improve efficacy and reduce adverse effects.
Textbook Question

In the human sequence, underline any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey.

Textbook Question

Homeotic genes

a. Encode transcription factors that control the expression of genes responsible for specific anatomical structures.

b. Are found only in Drosophila and other arthropods.

c. Are the only genes that contain the homeobox domain.

d. Encode proteins that form anatomical structures in the fly.

Textbook Question

Two eukaryotic proteins have one domain in common but are otherwise very different. Which of the following processes is most likely to have contributed to this similarity?

a. Gene duplication

b. Alternative splicing

c. Exon shuffling

d. Random point mutations

