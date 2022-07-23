Textbook Question
In the human sequence, underline any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey.
Homeotic genes
a. Encode transcription factors that control the expression of genes responsible for specific anatomical structures.
b. Are found only in Drosophila and other arthropods.
c. Are the only genes that contain the homeobox domain.
d. Encode proteins that form anatomical structures in the fly.
Two eukaryotic proteins have one domain in common but are otherwise very different. Which of the following processes is most likely to have contributed to this similarity?
a. Gene duplication
b. Alternative splicing
c. Exon shuffling
d. Random point mutations