Ch. 40 - Basic Principles of Animal Form and Function
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 40 - Basic Principles of Animal Form and FunctionProblem 4
Chapter 40, Problem 4

Compared with a smaller cell, a larger cell of the same shape has
a. Less surface area
b. Less surface area per unit of volume
c. The same surface-area-to-volume ratio
d. A smaller cytoplasm-to-nucleus ratio

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of surface area-to-volume ratio: As a cell increases in size, its volume grows faster than its surface area. This is because volume is a cubic function, while surface area is a square function.
Calculate the surface area and volume for a hypothetical smaller cell and a larger cell of the same shape. For example, if the cells are spherical, use the formulas: Surface Area = 4πr² and Volume = (4/3)πr³, where r is the radius of the sphere.
Determine the surface area-to-volume ratio for both cells by dividing the surface area by the volume for each cell.
Compare the surface area-to-volume ratios of the smaller and larger cells. Notice that as the cell size increases, the surface area-to-volume ratio decreases.
Conclude that a larger cell has less surface area per unit of volume compared to a smaller cell, which corresponds to option b.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Surface Area to Volume Ratio

The surface area to volume ratio is a critical concept in cell biology, describing how the surface area of a cell changes relative to its volume as the cell size increases. As a cell grows, its volume increases faster than its surface area, leading to a decreased surface area to volume ratio. This affects the cell's ability to efficiently exchange materials with its environment, impacting processes like nutrient uptake and waste removal.
Cell Size and Shape

Cell size and shape are important factors that influence a cell's function and efficiency. Larger cells have more cytoplasm and require more resources, but their surface area does not increase proportionally, which can limit the rate of diffusion of substances across the cell membrane. The shape of a cell can also affect its surface area to volume ratio, with elongated or flattened shapes often having higher ratios than spherical ones.
Cytoplasm-to-Nucleus Ratio

The cytoplasm-to-nucleus ratio refers to the relative volume of cytoplasm compared to the nucleus within a cell. This ratio can influence cellular functions such as gene expression and cell division. In larger cells, the cytoplasm-to-nucleus ratio may decrease, potentially affecting the cell's ability to efficiently manage its metabolic activities and maintain homeostasis.
