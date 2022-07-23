Suppose a particular neurotransmitter causes an IPSP in postsynaptic cell X and an EPSP in postsynaptic cell Y. A likely explanation is that

a. The threshold value in the postsynaptic membrane is different for cell X and cell Y

b. The axon of cell X is myelinated, but that of cell Y is not

c. Only cell Y produces an enzyme that terminates the activity of the neurotransmitter

d. Cells X and Y express different receptor molecules for this particular neurotransmitter