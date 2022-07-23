Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - Membrane Structure and Function
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 7 - Membrane Structure and FunctionProblem 3
Chapter 7, Problem 3

Which of the following factors would tend to increase membrane fluidity?
a. A greater proportion of unsaturated phospholipids
b. A greater proportion of saturated phospholipids
c. A lower temperature
d. A relatively high protein content in the membrane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of phospholipids: Phospholipids are composed of a hydrophilic head and two hydrophobic tails. The tails can be either saturated or unsaturated. Saturated tails have no double bonds, making them straight, while unsaturated tails have one or more double bonds, creating kinks.
Analyze the effect of unsaturated phospholipids: Unsaturated phospholipids have kinks in their tails due to double bonds. These kinks prevent the phospholipids from packing tightly together, increasing the fluidity of the membrane.
Consider the impact of saturated phospholipids: Saturated phospholipids have straight tails that can pack closely together, reducing membrane fluidity.
Evaluate the role of temperature: Lower temperatures generally decrease membrane fluidity because the phospholipids have less kinetic energy and pack more tightly.
Assess the influence of protein content: High protein content can affect membrane fluidity depending on the type of proteins and their interactions with phospholipids, but generally, proteins can restrict movement and decrease fluidity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
52s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Membrane Fluidity

Membrane fluidity refers to the viscosity of the lipid bilayer of a cell membrane, affecting its flexibility and permeability. Fluidity is influenced by lipid composition, temperature, and the presence of cholesterol. It is crucial for membrane function, allowing proteins to move and interact within the bilayer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Biological Membranes

Unsaturated vs. Saturated Phospholipids

Unsaturated phospholipids contain one or more double bonds in their fatty acid chains, creating kinks that prevent tight packing, thus increasing membrane fluidity. In contrast, saturated phospholipids have no double bonds, allowing them to pack closely together, reducing fluidity. The proportion of these lipids in the membrane directly affects its fluidity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:05
Phospholipids

Temperature Effects on Membrane Fluidity

Temperature significantly impacts membrane fluidity; higher temperatures increase fluidity by providing kinetic energy to lipid molecules, while lower temperatures decrease fluidity, making the membrane more rigid. Cells adapt to temperature changes by altering lipid composition to maintain optimal fluidity for cellular processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Biological Membranes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In what way do the membranes of a eukaryotic cell vary?

a. Phospholipids are found only in certain membranes.

b. Certain proteins are unique to each membrane.

c. Only certain membranes of the cell are selectively permeable.

d. Only certain membranes are constructed from amphipathic molecules.

3876
views
Textbook Question

According to the fluid mosaic model of membrane structure, proteins of the membrane are mostly

a. Spread in a continuous layer over the inner and outer surfaces of the membrane.

b. Confined to the hydrophobic interior of the membrane.

c. Embedded in a lipid bilayer.

d. Randomly oriented in the membrane, with no fixed inside-outside polarity.

3683
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following processes includes all the others?

a. Osmosis

b. Diffusion of a solute across a membrane

c. Passive transport

d. Transport of an ion down its electrochemical gradient

2083
views
Textbook Question

Based on Figure 7.18, which of these experimental treatments would increase the rate of sucrose transport into a plant cell?

a. Decreasing extracellular sucrose concentration

b. Decreasing extracellular pH

c. Decreasing cytoplasmic pH

d. Adding a substance that makes the membrane more permeable to hydrogen ions

2267
views
Textbook Question

An artificial 'cell' consisting of an aqueous solution enclosed in a selectively permeable membrane is immersed in a beaker containing a different solution, the 'environment,' as shown in the accompanying diagram. The membrane is permeable to water and to the simple sugars glucose and fructose but impermeable to the disaccharide sucrose.

a. Draw solid arrows to indicate the net movement of solutes into and/or out of the cell.

b. Is the solution outside the cell isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic?

c. Draw a dashed arrow to show the net osmosis, if any.

d. Will the artificial cell become more flaccid, more turgid, or stay the same?

e. Eventually, will the two solutions have the same or different solute concentrations?

2858
views