Chapter 12, Problem 9

The light micrograph shows dividing cells near the tip of an onion root. Identify a cell in each of the following stages: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Describe the major events occurring at each stage.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the light micrograph of the onion root tip to identify cells in different stages of mitosis. Look for visual cues such as the arrangement and appearance of chromosomes.
Identify a cell in prophase: During prophase, chromosomes condense and become visible under the microscope. The nuclear envelope begins to break down, and the mitotic spindle starts to form.
Identify a cell in prometaphase: In prometaphase, the nuclear envelope is completely disintegrated, and spindle fibers attach to the kinetochores of chromosomes. Chromosomes begin to move towards the center of the cell.
Identify a cell in metaphase: During metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate, which is the equatorial plane of the cell. The spindle fibers are fully attached to the kinetochores of each chromosome.
Identify a cell in anaphase and telophase: In anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart towards opposite poles of the cell. In telophase, the chromatids reach the poles, the nuclear envelope re-forms around each set of chromosomes, and the chromosomes begin to de-condense.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Division

Cell division is the process by which a parent cell divides into two or more daughter cells. In eukaryotes, this involves mitosis, where the nucleus divides, and cytokinesis, where the cytoplasm divides. Understanding cell division is crucial for identifying the stages of mitosis in the onion root tip micrograph.
Stages of Mitosis

Mitosis consists of several stages: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Each stage is characterized by specific events, such as chromosome condensation in prophase, alignment at the metaphase plate, and separation of sister chromatids during anaphase. Recognizing these stages helps in identifying them in the micrograph.
Chromosome Behavior

During mitosis, chromosomes undergo distinct changes, including condensation, alignment, and separation. In prophase, chromosomes condense and become visible; in metaphase, they align at the cell's equator; and in anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart. Observing these behaviors is essential for describing the major events at each stage in the micrograph.
