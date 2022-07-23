Role of Actin in Cleavage Furrow Formation

The cleavage furrow is an indentation that begins the process of cytokinesis in animal cells. Actin filaments, along with myosin, form a contractile ring beneath the plasma membrane at the site of the furrow. This ring contracts, pulling the membrane inward and eventually pinching the cell into two separate entities. Disruption of actin function, such as by cytochalasin B, would impede this process, preventing successful cytokinesis.