The decline of MPF activity at the end of mitosis is due to
a. The destruction of the protein kinase Cdk
b. Decreased synthesis of Cdk
c. The degradation of cyclin
d. The accumulation of cyclin
In the cells of some organisms, mitosis occurs without cytokinesis. This will result in
a. Cells with more than one nucleus
b. Cells that are unusually small
c. Cells lacking nuclei
d. Cell cycles lacking an S phase
Which of the following does not occur during mitosis?
a. Condensation of the chromosomes
b. Replication of the DNA
c. Separation of sister chromatids
d. Spindle formation
The drug cytochalasin B blocks the function of actin. Which of the following aspects of the animal cell cycle would be most disrupted by cytochalasin B?
a. Spindle formation
b. Spindle attachment to kinetochores
c. Cell elongation during anaphase
d. Cleavage furrow formation and cytokinesis
The light micrograph shows dividing cells near the tip of an onion root. Identify a cell in each of the following stages: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Describe the major events occurring at each stage.
<IMAGE>
Draw one eukaryotic chromosome as it would appear during interphase, during each of the stages of mitosis, and during cytokinesis. Also, draw and label the nuclear envelope and any microtubules attached to the chromosome(s).