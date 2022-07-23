Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Meiosis and Sexual Life Cycles
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry 11th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 6b
Chapter 13, Problem 6b

The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Describe the makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ploidy: Ploidy refers to the number of sets of chromosomes in a cell. Haploid cells have one set of chromosomes, while diploid cells have two sets.
Identify the makeup of a haploid set: A haploid set contains one complete set of chromosomes, which means it has one chromosome from each homologous pair. In humans, this is 23 chromosomes.
Identify the makeup of a diploid set: A diploid set contains two complete sets of chromosomes, which means it has both chromosomes from each homologous pair. In humans, this is 46 chromosomes.
Relate the concept to meiosis: Meiosis is the process by which diploid cells divide to produce haploid gametes. During meiosis, the chromosome number is reduced from diploid to haploid.
Visualize the process: In the diagram, identify the stage of meiosis and observe how the chromosomes are arranged. This will help you understand how the cell transitions from diploid to haploid.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis

Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four haploid cells. It consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. This process is crucial for sexual reproduction, as it ensures genetic diversity through recombination and independent assortment of chromosomes.
Haploid Set

A haploid set refers to a single set of chromosomes, which is half the full complement found in diploid cells. In humans, haploid cells contain 23 chromosomes, representing one chromosome from each homologous pair. Haploid cells are typically gametes, such as sperm and egg cells, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
Diploid Set

A diploid set consists of two complete sets of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent. In humans, diploid cells contain 46 chromosomes, organized into 23 pairs. Diploid cells make up most of the body's tissues and organs, providing the genetic material necessary for growth, development, and maintenance of the organism.
