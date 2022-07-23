The two homologs of a pair move toward opposite poles of the dividing cell during
a. Mitosis
b. Meiosis I
c. Meiosis II
d. Fertilization
Meiosis II is similar to mitosis in that
a. Sister chromatids separate during anaphase
b. DNA replicates before the division
c. The daughter cells are diploid
d. Homologous chromosomes synapse
If the DNA content of a diploid cell in the G1 phase of the cell cycle is x, then the DNA content of the same cell at metaphase of meiosis I will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x
d. 2x
The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Label the appropriate structures with these terms: chromosome (label as duplicated or unduplicated), centromere, kinetochore, sister chromatids, nonsister chromatids, homologous pair (use a bracket when labeling), homolog (label each one), chiasma, sister chromatid cohesion, and gene loci, labeling the alleles of the F and H genes.
The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Describe the makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set.
The following diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Identify the stage of meiosis shown.