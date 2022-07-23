Textbook Question
The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Describe the makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set.
The following diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Identify the stage of meiosis shown.
Assume that genes A and B are on the same chromosome and are 50 map units apart. An animal heterozygous at both loci is crossed with one that is homozygous recessive at both loci. What percentage of the offspring will show recombinant phenotypes resulting from crossovers? Without knowing these genes are on the same chromosome, how would you interpret the results of this cross?