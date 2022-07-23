Skip to main content
Chapter 13, Problem 1

A human cell containing 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome is
a. A sperm
b. An egg
c. A zygote
d. A somatic cell of a male

Understand the basic concept of human chromosomes: Humans typically have 23 pairs of chromosomes, totaling 46. These include 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes (XX for females and XY for males).
Identify the type of cell based on the chromosome composition: A cell with 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome indicates it has only one sex chromosome, which is characteristic of gametes (sperm or egg).
Recognize the difference between male and female gametes: Male gametes (sperm) contain either an X or a Y chromosome, while female gametes (eggs) contain only an X chromosome.
Determine the specific type of gamete: Since the cell contains a Y chromosome, it must be a sperm cell, as eggs do not contain Y chromosomes.
Conclude that the cell is a sperm cell: Based on the presence of 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome, the cell is identified as a sperm cell, which is option a.

Autosomes

Autosomes are chromosomes that are not directly involved in determining the sex of an organism. Humans have 22 pairs of autosomes, which carry the bulk of genetic information necessary for various bodily functions and characteristics. Understanding autosomes is crucial for distinguishing them from sex chromosomes, which determine an individual's sex.
Sex Chromosomes

Sex chromosomes are the chromosomes that determine the sex of an organism. In humans, these are the X and Y chromosomes. Typically, females have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). The presence of a Y chromosome is indicative of male sex, which is essential for identifying the type of cell in the question.
Gametes

Gametes are reproductive cells that carry half the genetic information of an organism, produced through meiosis. In humans, male gametes are sperm, containing 22 autosomes and either an X or a Y chromosome, while female gametes are eggs, containing 22 autosomes and an X chromosome. The presence of 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome in the question indicates a sperm cell.
