A human cell containing 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome is

Textbook Question
The two homologs of a pair move toward opposite poles of the dividing cell during
a. Mitosis
b. Meiosis I
c. Meiosis II
d. Fertilization
1474
views
The two homologs of a pair move toward opposite poles of the dividing cell during
a. Mitosis
b. Meiosis I
c. Meiosis II
d. Fertilization
Meiosis II is similar to mitosis in that
a. Sister chromatids separate during anaphase
b. DNA replicates before the division
c. The daughter cells are diploid
d. Homologous chromosomes synapse
If the DNA content of a diploid cell in the G1 phase of the cell cycle is x, then the DNA content of the same cell at metaphase of meiosis I will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x
d. 2x